|Maureen Ryan / Variety:
|Lisa Richwine / Reuters:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Vlad Savov / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Nathaniel Mott / Tom's Hardware:
|Molly Jackman / Facebook:
|Jack Money / Daily Oklahoman:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Connie Loizos / TechCrunch:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:45 PM ET, June 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Elsa Keslassy / Variety:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Knight First Amendment Institute:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post: