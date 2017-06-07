Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 7, 2017, 9:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board  —  Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Apple marketing executive Bozoma Saint John is joining Uber as its chief brand officer  —  As Uber comes under fire for its internal practices, Saint John will be charged with telling the company's story better.  —  Uber is in the midst of dealing with a myriad of internal issues that have seeped into the public arena.
Lisa Richwine / Reuters:
The first episode of Apple's “Planet of the Apps” reality series is now streaming for free on Apple Music; subsequent episodes coming Tuesdays for subscribers  —  Apple Inc's long-awaited move into original television series starts Tuesday, with a reality show about a universe …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple says it's placing its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone screens in 400 third-party repair centers in 25 countries this year  —  Hey Siri, where can I get my cracked iPhone screen fixed?  —  Apple Inc(AAPL.O) customers will soon have more choices as the company looks …
Knight First Amendment Institute:
In letter, Knight First Amendment Institute demands President unblock Twitter accounts of critics, calling @realDonaldTrump a “designated public forum”  —  NEW YORK — In a letter sent today to President Trump, the Knight First Amendment Institute asked the President to unblock …
David Ruddock / Android Police:
OnePlus 5 will be officially announced at event on June 20; sources say leaked image of flagship smartphone is authentic  —  The image you see at the top of this post is the OnePlus 5, the next smartphone to be launched by OnePlus.  The phone, as announced today, will be fully detailed on June 20th.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:45 AM ET, June 7, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jake Swearingen / New York Magazine:
It was OK for Intercept to seek to confirm validity of leaked documents but shouldn't have helped government build a case by revealing location, providing copy

Maureen Ryan / Variety:
Planet of the Apps review: Apple's foray into original content is “bland, tepid” and a “barely competent knock-off of Shark Tank”

Matt Grubs / Santa Fe Reporter:
Journalist Aaron Cantú indicted by federal grand jury on eight felony counts including rioting while covering Inauguration Day protests in Washington DC

More News

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Apple's Business Chat to bring customer service and transactions to the iMessage platform, across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch; details to be announced June 9

Earlier Picks

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon offers 45% discount on Prime for people on US government assistance with an EBT card
Brian Fung / Washington Post:
Amazon, Mozilla, Reddit, Y Combinator, Kickstarter, Etsy, Vimeo, and other internet companies are staging an online protest for net neutrality on July 12
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor