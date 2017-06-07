|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Maureen Ryan / Variety:
|Lisa Richwine / Reuters:
|Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Nathaniel Mott / Tom's Hardware:
|Molly Jackman / Facebook:
|Mitchel Broussard / MacRumors:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Charlie Taylor / The Irish Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Jack Money / Daily Oklahoman:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:20 PM ET, June 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Connie Loizos / TechCrunch:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Knight First Amendment Institute:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post: