June 6, 2017, 5:40 PM
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board  —  Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Apple marketing executive Bozoma Saint John is joining Uber as its chief brand officer  —  As Uber comes under fire for its internal practices, Saint John will be charged with telling the company's story better.  —  Uber is in the midst of dealing with a myriad of internal issues that have seeped into the public arena.
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber hires Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei as SVP of leadership and strategy as it prepares to release internal workplace investigation results
Brian Fung / Washington Post:
Amazon, Mozilla, Reddit, Y Combinator, Kickstarter, Etsy, Vimeo, and other internet companies are staging an online protest for net neutrality on July 12  —  Some of the Internet's biggest names are banding together for a “day of action” to oppose the Federal Communications Commission …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Lyft teams up with NuTonomy for on-demand autonomous vehicles, will launch limited pilot in Boston within the next few months  —  Riders in Boston will be able to hail one “in a couple months”  —  Lyft announced a new partnership today with Boston-based self-driving car startup NuTonomy to eventually put …
Knight First Amendment Institute:
In letter, Knight First Amendment Institute demands President unblock Twitter accounts of critics, calling @realDonaldTrump a “designated public forum”  —  NEW YORK — In a letter sent today to President Trump, the Knight First Amendment Institute asked the President to unblock …
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
iOS 11 will not support 32-bit apps or devices, making iPhone 5, 5C, and iPad 4 obsolete  —  Apple's iOS 11 update means iPhone 5 and 5C will no longer receive updates, while some apps and games will be incompatible after switch to 64-bit  —  Apple has announced that its new iOS 11 …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Apple removes Facebook and Twitter integration from iOS 11
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:40 PM ET, June 6, 2017.

Joe Uchill / The Hill:
WikiLeaks offers a $10K bounty to get Intercept reporter fired for trying to verify leaked report without removing evidence incriminating leaker

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
MediaRadar shows Breitbart ads down nearly 90% in three months with 26 brands advertising in May down from 242 in March

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
A look at key Apple updates for publishers, including HomePod, Safari's autoplay-blocking, iOS 11, Apple News-Siri sync, and more

The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election
Apple:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker that ties in with Music and Home apps; speaker has 7 tweeter array, woofer, spatial awareness, ships in Dec.
