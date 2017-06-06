|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|The Intercept:
|Brian Fung / Washington Post:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Zac Bowden / Windows Central:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Joshua Brustein / Bloomberg:
|Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Jonathan Shieber / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:40 PM ET, June 6, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Carolyn Said / San Francisco Chronicle:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Chris Burns / SlashGear:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Apple:
|Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
|Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
|BBC:
|Sebastian Anthony / Ars Technica UK: