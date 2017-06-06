Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 6, 2017, 2:15 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Source: Uber sexual harassment findings result in 20+ fired after 215 claims investigated; a separate Eric Holder-led probe has sent recommendations to board  —  Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims …
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election  —  Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Lyft teams up with NuTonomy for on-demand autonomous vehicles, will launch limited pilot in Boston within the next few months  —  Riders in Boston will be able to hail one “in a couple months”  —  Lyft announced a new partnership today with Boston-based self-driving car startup NuTonomy to eventually put …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Cloud security broker Netskope raises $100M Series E led by previous investors Lightspeed and Accel  —  As enterprises continue to move more of their computing to the cloud, and across an ever-expanding range of devices from computers to phones and tablets and more, hackers continue to find ways …
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
iOS 11 will not support 32-bit apps or devices, making iPhone 5, 5C, and iPad 4 obsolete  —  Apple's iOS 11 update means iPhone 5 and 5C will no longer receive updates, while some apps and games will be incompatible after switch to 64-bit  —  Apple has announced that its new iOS 11 …
Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
Apple Pay coming to iMessage in iOS 11, letting you pay chat contacts; money received will go on your Apple debit card, which can offload to bank account
Ina Fried / Axios:
Apple removes Facebook and Twitter integration from iOS 11
Apple:
Apple announces iOS 11, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Snap acquires location analytics firm Placed, sources say for $200M+; Placed to continue operating independently  —  Snapchat parent Snap has acquired Placed, a Seattle-based startup that operates a consumer location analytics platform, GeekWire has learned.
Joshua Brustein / Bloomberg:
How some Silicon Valley firms like Cisco rely heavily on Indian IT firms to staff up; Cisco lobbied for H-1B expansion amid several rounds of layoffs  —  Indian companies are applying for a lot of visas for workers to fill jobs at the headquarters of American tech companies
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
WhatsApp for iOS now displays four or more images as inline albums, gets filters for photos, videos, and GIFs  —  The camera is the new keyboard, and WhatsApp refuses to be left behind.  While its sister app Instagram dukes it out with Snapchat in the west, WhatsApp is popularizing visual communication around the world.
More: The Verge and 9to5Mac
Apple:
Apple debuts new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, available to order today starting at $649 and $799 respectively
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple unveils macOS High Sierra with auto-play blocking and tracking protection in Safari, Photos and Mail improvements, Apple File System, launching this fall  —  In addition to other announcements, Apple today has unveiled the latest version of macOS in form of macOS 10.13.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:15 PM ET, June 6, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Joe Uchill / The Hill:
WikiLeaks offers a $10K bounty to get Intercept reporter fired for trying to verify leaked report without removing evidence incriminating leaker

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
MediaRadar shows Breitbart ads down nearly 90% in three months with 26 brands advertising in May down from 242 in March

Joshua Benton / Nieman Lab:
A look at key Apple updates for publishers, including HomePod, Safari's autoplay-blocking, iOS 11, Apple News-Siri sync, and more

More News

Earlier Picks

Apple:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker that ties in with Music and Home apps; speaker has 7 tweeter array, woofer, spatial awareness, ships in Dec.
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor