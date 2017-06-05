Open Links In New Tab
June 5, 2017, 1:50 PM
Live stream of Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote viewable in Safari, Microsoft Edge, and on Apple TV  —  - Requirements: Live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology.  HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7. or later, a Mac with Safari 6..5 or later …
The Verge:
Live blog of Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote in San Jose  —  Live from San Jose, California.  This event is updating...
Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey working on a defense startup; sources: it's focused on bringing lidar to border surveillance, Thiel's Founders Fund plans to invest  —  Palmer Freeman Luckey was the kind of wunderkind Silicon Valley venerates.  When he was just 21, he made an overnight fortune selling …
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology  —  Technology companies have defended their handling of extremist content following the London terror attack.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft leak reveals Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs, a workstation edition supporting the new ReFS file system, large data transfers, and expanded hardware  —  It's been more than 20 years since Microsoft used the Workstation branding in its Windows 4.0 Workstation edition, but it appears the company is ready to bring it back.
Sebastian Anthony / Ars Technica UK:
IBM unveils world's first 5nm chip, claims 40% performance boost at the same power compared to today's 10nm chips  —  IBM, working with Samsung and GlobalFoundries, has unveiled the world's first 5nm silicon chip.  Beyond the usual power, performance, and density improvement from moving …
Meng Jing / South China Morning Post:
Chinese online tutor service Yuanfudao raises $120M at $1B+ valuation from Warburg Pincus and Tencent  —  Online tutor Yuanfudao's latest round of financing from Tencent and other investors, has boosted its valuation to US$1 billion  —  Tencent Holdings has joined hands with other investors …
Bloomberg:
Riot Games announces franchising of North American League of Legends Championship Series, with $10M buy-in per team  —  Price of a League of Legends team is up tenfold in 18 months  —  New ten-team structure designed to create financial stability  —  Over the last several years …
Klint Finley / Wired:
GitHub survey of 5,500 open source users and developers finds only 3% identify as female  —  Today's world runs on open source software.  The web, smartphones, the Amazon Echo, your car—everything high-tech depends on open source these days.  Where free, collaborative software projects …

From Mediagazer

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Writer Katie McHugh out at Breitbart after inflammatory tweets following London attack

Dave Itzkoff / New York Times:
Following calls for his firing, Bill Maher apologizes for using the n-word on his show; HBO calls the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless”

Rick Edmonds / Poynter:
Lenfest Institute to distribute $1M in grants to support local news innovation this year, focusing on ideas for major metro areas

