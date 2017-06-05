Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 5, 2017, 11:45 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Apple:
Apple announces iOS 11, available to developers today, public beta later this month, release this fall  —  Biggest Software Release Ever for iPad and New AR Experiences Among Hundreds of Updates  —  San Jose, California — Apple today previewed iOS 11, a major update to the world's …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple overhauls iPad multitasking with new app switcher, drag and drop, and debuts a Files app that ties into cloud services like Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive  —  Apple announced some new updates for the iPad Pro at WWDC as part of the upcoming iOS 11 update that finally build …
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Apple unveils ARKit for augmented-reality apps; demos adding correctly-sized virtual objects on to a table viewed through the camera in real time
Harrison Weber / VentureBeat:
Apple announces iOS 11 with redesigned App Store and Messages app drawer, Siri synced across devices, single page control center, Airplay 2, Maps updates, more
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple updates MacBook line with new Kaby Lake processors; 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys now starts at $1,299  —  Apple announced internal updates to its entire range of MacBooks today at its WWDC keynote, with all models shipping today.  —  The main upgrade announcement …
The Intercept:
Leaked top-secret NSA doc: Russian military intelligence sent spear-phishing emails to 100+ local election officials days before the US presidential election  —  Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails …
Apple:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker with spatial awareness, 7 tweeter array, woofer that ties in with Music, Home apps; coming Dec. in US, AU, UK  —  Sneak Peek of Apple-Designed Home Music Speaker with Amazing Sound Quality and Intelligence  —  San Jose, California …
Apple:
Apple debuts new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, available to order today starting at $649 and $799 respectively  —  iOS 11, Coming This Fall, Brings New Features That Make iPad Pro Even More Powerful  —  San Jose, California — Apple today introduced an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro …
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Snap acquires location analytics firm Placed, sources say for $200M+; Placed to continue operating independently  —  Snapchat parent Snap has acquired Placed, a Seattle-based startup that operates a consumer location analytics platform, GeekWire has learned.
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology  —  Technology companies have defended their handling of extremist content following the London terror attack.
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Apple debuts watchOS 4 with Siri Watch face that proactively displays most important information, revamped Workouts app with gym equipment integration, more  —  Apple has announced watchOS 4 for Apple Watch at WWDC 2017.  First up is a new Siri-based watch face.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:45 PM ET, June 5, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

NBC News:
Source: Reality Leigh Winner is accused of leaking document published by The Intercept today

Todd Van Luling / HuffPost:
Senator Al Franken has canceled an upcoming appearance on Bill Maher amid controversy

Gerry Smith / Bloomberg:
After blocking Google users from reading free articles in February, The Wall Street Journal's subscription business soared but traffic from Google plummeted 44%

More News

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft leak reveals Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs, a workstation edition supporting the new ReFS file system, large data transfers, and expanded hardware
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor