June 5, 2017, 4:20 PM
Tim Hardwick / MacRumors:
Apple updates MacBook line with new Kaby Lake processors; 13-inch MacBook Pro with function keys now starts at $1,299  —  Apple announced internal updates to its entire range of MacBooks today at WWDC, with all models shipping today.  —  The main upgrade announcement is that seventh …
Chance Miller / 9to5Mac:
Apple unveils macOS High Sierra with auto-play blocking and tracking protection in Safari, Photos and Mail improvements, Apple File System, launching this fall  —  In addition to other announcements, Apple today has unveiled the latest version of macOS in form of macOS 10.13.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Apple is launching an iOS ‘ARKit’ for augmented reality apps  —  Apple has announced a tool it calls ARKit, which will provide advanced augmented reality capabilities on iOS.  It's supposed to allow for “fast and stable motion tracking” that makes objects look like they're actually being placed …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple overhauls iPad multitasking with new app switcher, drag and drop, and debuts a Files app that ties into cloud services like Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Apple unveils $349 HomePod speaker with A8 chip, 7 tweeters, 6 microphones for Siri requests, available starting in December, initially in Australia, UK, US  —  Apple has officially announced the HomePod speaker today, which the company claims will reinvent music in homes like the iPod did for music on the go.
Apple:
Apple previews HomePod, its Siri-enabled speaker to compete with Google Home and Amazon's Echo, emphasizes privacy focus  —  Sneak Peek of Apple-Designed Home Music Speaker with Amazing Sound Quality and Intelligence  —  San Jose, California — Apple today announced HomePod …
BBC:
Following London terror attack, tech giants reject UK Prime Minister Theresa May's claims that they provided a “safe space” for terrorist ideology  —  Technology companies have defended their handling of extremist content following the London terror attack.
Sebastian Anthony / Ars Technica UK:
IBM unveils world's first 5nm chip, claims 40% performance boost at the same power compared to today's 10nm chips  —  IBM, working with Samsung and GlobalFoundries, has unveiled the world's first 5nm silicon chip.  Beyond the usual power, performance, and density improvement from moving …

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Writer Katie McHugh out at Breitbart after inflammatory tweets following London attack

Rick Edmonds / Poynter:
Lenfest Institute to distribute $1M in grants to support local news innovation this year, focusing on ideas for major metro areas

Dave Itzkoff / New York Times:
Following calls for his firing, Bill Maher apologizes for using the n-word on his show; HBO calls the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless”

Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
Apple debuts watchOS 4 with Siri Watch face that proactively displays most important information, revamped Workouts app with gym equipment integration, more
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft leak reveals Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs, a workstation edition supporting the new ReFS file system, large data transfers, and expanded hardware
Bloomberg:
Riot Games announces franchising of North American League of Legends Championship Series, with $10M buy-in per team

Nick Wingfield / New York Times:
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey working on a defense startup; sources: it's focused on bringing lidar to border surveillance, Thiel's Founders Fund plans to invest
