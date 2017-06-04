Open Links In New Tab
June 4, 2017, 9:40 PM
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
What to expect at WWDC 2017: next versions of Apple's OSes, spec bumps to MacBooks and MacBook Pros, updates to Siri, possible unveiling of Siri speaker, more  —  It's June again, so it's time for Apple to give the world a look at what it's been up to and what we should expect from the iPhone …
Terry Crowley / Hacker Noon:
How Microsoft's desire to build a bigger moat led to the over-engineered, poorly executed Windows Vista release and led to Microsoft's mobile irrelevance  —  I generally have posted about things that I have been directly involved with—either code I wrote or projects I managed.
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Check Point: 250M computers and 20% of corporate networks worldwide infected by Fireball adware from China's Rafotech; Fireball can push and execute any file  —  A Chinese digital marketing company named Rafotech is behind a wave of inter-connected adware families that found their way onto …
Vindu Goel / New York Times:
Apple should make new features like iMessage apps and 3D Touch more discoverable to aid mass adoption  —  SAN FRANCISCO — As Apple prepares to show off new features for the iPhone and other devices at its developer conference on Monday, the company is grappling with an uncomfortable issue …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Exclusive: Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John plans to leave the company  —  Bozoma Saint John, the Apple executive who garnered significant attention for her demo at last year's worldwide developer conference, plans to leave the company, Axios has learned.
Wall Street Journal:
To compete with tech firms like Google and Facebook for data and computer science talent, hedge funds offer lavish perks  —  The battle for quantitative talent has turned some of the richest money managers into underdogs, pitting them against the likes of Google and Facebook for hiring the world's top minds.
Julie Jargon / Wall Street Journal:
How Panera increased ordering efficiency and growth with in-store touch screens, mobile ordering, and delivery  —  Panera is reaping the benefits of steps it took years ago to give customers more ways to order in an attempt to address long lines and slowing sales at the fast-casual chain …
Ryan McMorrow / New York Times:
How the troubled Chinese tech firm LeEco borrowed $2.1B since the beginning of 2016 through China's shadowy informal financial system  —  When a Chinese tech company with global ambitions began to run short of cash last year, it sought billions of dollars from new investors.  One of them was a music teacher.
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:40 PM ET, June 4, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Dave Itzkoff / New York Times:
Following calls for his firing, Bill Maher apologizes for using the n-word on his show; HBO calls the comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless”

Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Online financial news network Cheddar strikes deal with Fusion to air a daily two-hour show on weekdays on Fusion's TV channel starting later this month

Robert Feder:
Sources: Edwin Eisendrath and Thane Ritchie lead the two groups that plan bids to compete with Tronc for the Chicago Sun-Times and Reader

Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
Valve sets Steam Direct self-publishing fee at $100 per game; fee is recoupable, with Valve refunding the fee when game revenues exceed $1000
Spencer Soper / Bloomberg:
Walmart is testing program paying employees to deliver online orders on their way home
