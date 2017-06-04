Open Links In New Tab
June 4, 2017, 1:15 PM
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
What to expect at WWDC 2017: next versions of Apple's OSes, spec bumps to MacBooks and MacBook Pros, updates to Siri, possible unveiling of Siri speaker, more  —  It's June again, so it's time for Apple to give the world a look at what it's been up to and what we should expect from the iPhone …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Check Point: 250M computers and 20% of corporate networks worldwide infected by Fireball adware from China's Rafotech; Fireball can push and execute any file  —  A Chinese digital marketing company named Rafotech is behind a wave of inter-connected adware families that found their way onto …
Terry Crowley / Hacker Noon:
How Microsoft's desire to build a bigger moat led to the over-engineered, poorly executed Windows Vista release and led to Microsoft's mobile irrelevance  —  I generally have posted about things that I have been directly involved with—either code I wrote or projects I managed.
Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
Valve sets Steam Direct self-publishing fee at $100 per game; fee is recoupable, with Valve refunding the fee when game revenues exceed $1000  —  Recoupable fee to curb abuse without being “barrier to beginning game developers”  —  Valve announced today that anyone will be able to publish games …
Wall Street Journal:
To compete with tech firms like Google and Facebook for data and computer science talent, hedge funds offer lavish perks  —  The battle for quantitative talent has turned some of the richest money managers into underdogs, pitting them against the likes of Google and Facebook for hiring the world's top minds.
Julie Jargon / Wall Street Journal:
How Panera increased ordering efficiency and growth with in-store touch screens, mobile ordering, and delivery  —  Panera is reaping the benefits of steps it took years ago to give customers more ways to order in an attempt to address long lines and slowing sales at the fast-casual chain …
Vindu Goel / New York Times:
Apple should make new features like iMessage apps and 3D Touch more discoverable to aid mass adoption  —  SAN FRANCISCO — As Apple prepares to show off new features for the iPhone and other devices at its developer conference on Monday, the company is grappling with an uncomfortable issue …
Hannah Kuchler / Financial Times:
Google's Contributor services now let some publishers ask ad-block users to whitelist sites or pay a small fee per page view to make up for lost ad revenue  —  Group to launch ‘funding choices’ and charge people through new Contributor service  —  Read next
Bloomberg:
Amazon says it's “actively looking” for a warehouse as it prepares to start operations in Australia  —  U.S. online giant plans to start Australian retail operations  —  “When they arrive, the distance is going to be a problem”  —  Amazon.com Inc., which has lost billions overseas trying …
Rollin Bishop / The Outline:
Most US tech giants could handle the expense and logistics of on-site day care but don't offer it  —  They can afford it.  —  Rollin Bishop  —  Apple, one of the wealthiest American companies with around 110,000 employees, has a new corporate campus that reportedly cost an estimated $5 billion.

