June 3, 2017, 1:05 PM
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
What to expect at WWDC 2017: next versions of Apple's OSes, spec bumps to MacBooks and MacBook Pros, updates to Siri, possible unveiling of Siri speaker, more  —  It's June again, so it's time for Apple to give the world a look at what it's been up to and what we should expect from the iPhone …
Catalin Cimpanu / BleepingComputer.com:
Check Point: 250M computers and 20% of corporate networks worldwide infected by Fireball adware from China's Rafotech; Fireball can push and execute any file  —  A Chinese digital marketing company named Rafotech is behind a wave of inter-connected adware families that found their way onto …
Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
Valve sets Steam Direct self-publishing fee at $100 per game; fee is recoupable, with Valve refunding the fee when game revenues exceed $1000  —  Recoupable fee to curb abuse without being “barrier to beginning game developers”  —  Valve announced today that anyone will be able to publish games …
Hannah Kuchler / Financial Times:
Google's Contributor services now let some publishers ask ad-block users to whitelist sites or pay a small fee per page view to make up for lost ad revenue  —  Group to launch ‘funding choices’ and charge people through new Contributor service  —  Read next
George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google says it will preinstall an ad filter in Chrome starting early 2018 aimed at ads deemed “annoying” by the Coalition for Better Ads
Rob LeFebvre / Engadget:
Report: code inside Facebook app refers to Talk, an unreleased messaging app for teens that may provide parental controls for filtering contacts  —  As Snapchat continues to rule among the teen set, Facebook continues to take a more active role in encouraging younger folks to use its own communication apps.
Spencer Soper / Bloomberg:
Walmart is testing program paying employees to deliver online orders on their way home  —  Retailer lets workers deliver packages during commutes home  —  Test of new program began at stores in New Jersey and Arkansas  —  Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is testing a program that sends store employees …
Mallory Locklear / Engadget:
Samsung Connect Home Smart WiFi System ships on July 2, preorders start on June 4 from $170  —  Samsung's oh-so-smoothly named Connect Home Smart WiFi System now has a launch date and pricing structure.  The router, which was announced in March, also has a SmartThings hub built right in …
Mark Boslet / PE Hub Blog:
Sequoia Capital has raised $2B across US, India, and China funds, and another $2B for Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund II, according to SEC filings  —  Sequoia Capital said it has raised more than $4 billion for venture and growth funds in the United States, China, India and elsewhere in the world, according to filings with the SEC.
Bloomberg:
Amazon says it's “actively looking” for a warehouse as it prepares to start operations in Australia  —  U.S. online giant plans to start Australian retail operations  —  “When they arrive, the distance is going to be a problem”  —  Amazon.com Inc., which has lost billions overseas trying …
Alexandre Aragão / BuzzFeed:
The real-world consequences of misinformation and false rumors on WhatsApp in Brazil, where the app has 100M users  —  The story spreading on Brazilian WhatsApp went like this: a couple — a young woman and an older man — were kidnapping children to sell them as part of an international scheme.

Variety:
Many call for Bill Maher to be fired after his use of the n-word on his show; HBO calls the incident “inexcusable and tasteless”

Liz Spayd / New York Times:
In her final column, Liz Spayd says NYT's elimination of public editor position sends “ambiguous signal” and wonders if the paper is growing weary of criticism

Callum Borchers / Washington Post:
Four journalism groups ask congressional ethics office to investigate Greg Gianforte's alleged assault of Ben Jacobs and also ask Trump to denounce violence

Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Snap's Spectacles are now available in Europe, online at Spectacles.com or through vending machines in select cities for £129.99 / €149.99

Priya Anand / BuzzFeed:
Waymo says company is exploring self-driving trucking, confirms early testing with one truck
Rich McCormick / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch subscription service for online play to launch in 2018, will cost $19.99 per year or $3.99 per month
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Password manager OneLogin compromised, says hackers have ability to decrypt encrypted data and all users served by US data center are affected
Chris Welch / The Verge:
YouTube updates “ad friendly” guidelines, takes a stronger stance on hateful and demeaning content, and inappropriate use of family entertainment characters
Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and others decry Trump's decision to withdraw US from Paris climate accord as Musk exits Trump advisory councils
