Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
June 2, 2017, 8:45 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
As Musk pulls out of advisory councils, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Silicon Valley tech execs decry Trump's decision to withdraw US from Paris accord  —  ANALYSIS:  —  President Trump announced he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a move that will weaken efforts …
George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google says it will preinstall an ad filter in Chrome starting early 2018 aimed at ads deemed “annoying” by the Coalition for Better Ads  —  Google's Chrome browser will soon come with preinstalled technology that will block the most annoying ads currently marring the web experience, the company confirmed on Thursday.
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Snap's Spectacles are now available in Europe, online at Spectacles.com or through vending machines in select cities for £129.99 / €149.99  —  Snap's Spectacles are going on a summer tour across Europe.  Starting today, anyone in Europe can buy a pair of sunglasses on Snap's website or in a vending machine.
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Password manager OneLogin compromised, says hackers have ability to decrypt encrypted data and all users served by US data center are affected  —  UPDATED: The company said that hackers have “the ability to decrypt encrypted data.”  —  Password manager and single sign-on provider OneLogin has been hacked.
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Meal ingredient delivery service Blue Apron files to go public, reports nearly $800M in 2016 revenue, up from $341M in 2015, on $55M loss  —  Blue Apron, which delivers ingredients to cook meals in your home and was among the companies whispered to go public this year, has now filed to go public.
Rich McCormick / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch subscription service for online play to launch in 2018, will cost $19.99 per year or $3.99 per month  —  Nintendo has shed more light on the paid online subscription service it's planning to offer for its Switch console, confirming US pricing, and stating that it will launch in full at some point in 2018.
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Qualcomm says Quick Charge 4+ standard will charge phones up to 15% faster, 30% more efficiently, and that new safety features will monitor against overheating  —  But it means more work for device manufacturers  —  Qualcomm loves its charging standards, which have become just as much a selling point …
Yeganeh Torbati / Reuters:
Trump administration approves new questionnaire for US visa applications that requests social media handles for five years, email addresses, phone numbers, more  —  The Trump administration has rolled out a new questionnaire for U.S. visa applicants worldwide that asks for social media handles …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Technology helps a father find his missing boy  —  How Microsoft facial recognition tech helped solve a four-year mystery in China.
Looker:
Is our story of the 2016 election wrong?  Let's Ask the Data.  —  There were a lot of stories told about the 2016 Election.  Working Class Whites?  Hispanic voters?  Unlikable candidates?  But now the data's in.
Zoho:
Open vs closed-ended questions.  Insight or convenience?  —  Plenty of business owners have learned not to rely on ‘gut feelings’ to make important business decisions.  Getting input from your audience will help …
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:45 AM ET, June 2, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google says it will preinstall an ad filter in Chrome starting early 2018 aimed at ads deemed “annoying” by the Coalition for Better Ads

Michael Barthel / Pew Research Center:
Despite some subscriber surges, a Pew analysis shows that total weekday circulation for US daily papers fell 8% in 2016, the 28th consecutive year of declines

Kelly McBride / Poynter:
The New York Times erred by ending its public editor position because the job adds credibility in the face of wide efforts to discredit the media

More News

Earlier Picks

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft redesigns Skype, adding Stories-like feature called Highlights and expanded set of bot and chat add-ins, available on Android today, iOS in a month
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple says it has paid developers over $70B since the App Store launched in 2008, and that downloads are up 70% YoY
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor