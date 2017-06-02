Open Links In New Tab
June 2, 2017, 5:15 PM
Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and others decry Trump's decision to withdraw US from Paris climate accord as Musk exits Trump advisory councils  —  ANALYSIS:  —  President Trump announced he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a move that will weaken efforts …
George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google says it will preinstall an ad filter in Chrome starting early 2018 aimed at ads deemed “annoying” by the Coalition for Better Ads  —  Google's Chrome browser will soon come with preinstalled technology that will block the most annoying ads currently marring the web experience, the company confirmed on Thursday.
Hannah Kuchler / Financial Times:
Google's Contributor services now let some publishers ask ad-block users to whitelist sites or pay a small fee per page view to make up for lost ad revenue  —  Group to launch ‘funding choices’ and charge people through new Contributor service  —  Read next
Rob LeFebvre / Engadget:
Report: code inside Facebook app refers to Talk, an unreleased messaging app for teens that may provide parental controls for filtering contacts  —  As Snapchat continues to rule among the teen set, Facebook continues to take a more active role in encouraging younger folks to use its own communication apps.
Spencer Soper / Bloomberg:
Walmart is testing program paying employees to deliver online orders on their way home  —  Retailer lets workers deliver packages during commutes home  —  Test of new program began at stores in New Jersey and Arkansas  —  Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is testing a program that sends store employees …
Kyle Orland / Ars Technica:
Valve sets Steam Direct self-publishing fee at $100 per game; fee is recoupable, with Valve refunding the fee when game revenues exceed $1000  —  Recoupable fee to curb abuse without being “barrier to beginning game developers”  —  Valve announced today that anyone will be able to publish games …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Password manager OneLogin compromised, says hackers have ability to decrypt encrypted data and all users served by US data center are affected  —  UPDATED: The company said that hackers have “the ability to decrypt encrypted data.”  —  Password manager and single sign-on provider OneLogin has been hacked.
Alexandre Aragão / BuzzFeed:
The real-world consequences of misinformation and false rumors on WhatsApp in Brazil, where the app has 100M users  —  The story spreading on Brazilian WhatsApp went like this: a couple — a young woman and an older man — were kidnapping children to sell them as part of an international scheme.
Rich McCormick / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch subscription service for online play to launch in 2018, will cost $19.99 per year or $3.99 per month  —  Nintendo has shed more light on the paid online subscription service it's planning to offer for its Switch console, confirming US pricing, and stating that it will launch in full at some point in 2018.
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Qualcomm says Quick Charge 4+ standard will charge phones up to 15% faster, 30% more efficiently, and that new safety features will monitor against overheating  —  But it means more work for device manufacturers  —  Qualcomm loves its charging standards, which have become just as much a selling point …
Priya Anand / BuzzFeed:
Waymo says company is exploring self-driving trucking, confirms early testing with one truck  —  A self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan that Waymo unveiled on January 8, 2017.  —  Alphabet's autonomous car company Waymo is exploring self-driving trucking, BuzzFeed News has learned.
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Snap's Spectacles are now available in Europe, online at Spectacles.com or through vending machines in select cities for £129.99 / €149.99  —  Snap's Spectacles are going on a summer tour across Europe.  Starting today, anyone in Europe can buy a pair of sunglasses on Snap's website or in a vending machine.

Chris Welch / The Verge:
YouTube updates “ad friendly” guidelines, takes a stronger stance on hateful and demeaning content, and inappropriate use of family entertainment characters
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Meal ingredient delivery service Blue Apron files to go public, reports nearly $800M in 2016 revenue, up from $341M in 2015, on $55M loss

Yeganeh Torbati / Reuters:
Trump administration approves new questionnaire for US visa applications that requests five years worth of social media handles, email addresses, phone numbers
