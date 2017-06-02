Open Links In New Tab
Kevin Kelleher / VentureBeat:
As Musk pulls out of advisory councils, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Silicon Valley tech execs decry Trump's decision to withdraw US from Paris accord  —  ANALYSIS:  —  President Trump announced he will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, a move that will weaken efforts …
George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google says it will preinstall an ad filter in Chrome starting early 2018 aimed at ads deemed “annoying” by the Coalition for Better Ads  —  Google's Chrome browser will soon come with preinstalled technology that will block the most annoying ads currently marring the web experience, the company confirmed on Thursday.
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Meal ingredient delivery service Blue Apron files to go public, reports nearly $800M in 2016 revenue, up from $341M in 2015, on $55M loss  —  Blue Apron, which delivers ingredients to cook meals in your home and was among the companies whispered to go public this year, has now filed to go public.
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Password manager OneLogin compromised, says hackers have ability to decrypt encrypted data and all users served by US data center are affected  —  UPDATED: The company said that hackers have “the ability to decrypt encrypted data.”  —  Password manager and single sign-on provider OneLogin has been hacked.
Paul Miller / The Verge:
Qualcomm says Quick Charge 4+ standard will charge phones up to 15% faster, 30% more efficiently, and that new safety features will monitor against overheating  —  But it means more work for device manufacturers  —  Qualcomm loves its charging standards, which have become just as much a selling point …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft redesigns Skype, adding Stories-like feature called Highlights and expanded set of bot and chat add-ins, available on Android today, iOS in a month  —  Microsoft today is launching a completely revamped version of its Skype application, with a new set of features that draw obvious inspiration …
Rich McCormick / The Verge:
Nintendo's Switch subscription service for online play to launch in 2018, will cost $19.99 per year or $3.99 per month  —  Nintendo has shed more light on the paid online subscription service it's planning to offer for its Switch console, confirming US pricing, and stating that it will launch in full at some point in 2018.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Apple updates Swift Playgrounds education programming app with support for robots and drones, partnering with Lego, Sphero, Parrot, rolling out June 5  —  With support for LEGO, Sphero, and Parrot  —  Apple today announced that its education programming iPad app, Swift Playgrounds, will soon support robots and drones.

Michael Barthel / Pew Research Center:
Despite some subscriber surges, a Pew analysis shows that total weekday circulation for US daily papers fell 8% in 2016, the 28th consecutive year of declines

Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Trump ethics waiver allows Steve Bannon to interact with Breitbart despite prior ties to the news outlet

Pinboard:
Pinboard has acquired bookmarking service Delicious, will put the service into read-only mode June 15
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Motorola unveils midrange $499 Z2 Play with 5.5" 1080p display, Snapdragon 626, 3-4GB RAM, 12MP camera, 3,000mAh battery, and new Moto Mods including GamePad
Andrew Higgins / New York Times:
In a departure from previous denials, Putin says “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers could have been involved in US election cyberattacks
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple says it has paid developers over $70B since the App Store launched in 2008, and that downloads are up 70% YoY
