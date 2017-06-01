Open Links In New Tab
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft redesigns Skype, adding Stories-like feature called Highlights and expanded set of bot and chat add-ins, available on Android today, iOS in a month  —  Microsoft today is launching a completely revamped version of its Skype application, with a new set of features that draw obvious inspiration …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple's Siri-controlled speaker enters production, will feature virtual surround sound and have no screen, could debut at WWDC and ship later this year  —  Device enters overseas production ahead of annual conference  —  Company seeks differentiation with surround sound, Apple Music
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Plex launches Live TV and DVR for all Plex Pass subscribers, supports all free-to-air broadcast channels  —  Plex is doubling down on its support for capturing over-the-air signals from digital antennas this morning, with the announcement that it will now not only let users record TV programs, it will also allow them to watch live TV.
Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Uber says Q1 revenue was $3.4B, up 18% from last quarter, loss was $708M, down from $991M; head of finance Gautam Gupta to leave July  —  Uber said its head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses despite growing revenue, adding to an exodus …
Jennifer A. Dlouhy / Bloomberg:
Source: Tim Cook called Trump to express support for Paris accord as Musk tweets he'll drop advisory role if US leaves; Intel, Microsoft sign ad supporting deal  —  Withdrawal risks backlash against U.S. businesses, they warn  —  Apple's Cook also pressing for U.S. to remain in climate pact
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Apple updates Swift Playgrounds education programming app with support for robots and drones, partnering with Lego, Sphero, Parrot, rolling out June 5  —  With support for LEGO, Sphero, and Parrot  —  Apple today announced that its education programming iPad app, Swift Playgrounds, will soon support robots and drones.
Andrew Higgins / New York Times:
In a departure from previous denials, Putin says “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers could have been involved in US election cyberattacks  —  MOSCOW — Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Gmail adds new security features for businesses, including malicious link and phishing detection, using machine learning techniques claimed to be 99.9% accurate  —  Google today announced an update to Gmail aimed at businesses.  Three security features are rolling out to the email service …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht loses appeal to void 2015 conviction and life sentence for crimes including drug trafficking and money laundering  —  After more than five years, the saga of the Dread Pirate Roberts has ended, and the founder of the Silk Road has lost his last chance of escaping a lifetime in prison.
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple says it has paid developers over $70B since the App Store launched in 2008, and that downloads are up 70% YoY  —  Ahead of its developer conference next week, Apple has announced that all-time earnings from App Store developers have topped $70 billion.

Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Trump ethics waiver allows Steve Bannon to interact with Breitbart despite prior ties to the news outlet

Ross A. Lincoln / The Wrap:
The Last Word host, Lawrence O'Donnell, announces new contract with MSNBC that will cover the “next couple of years”

Stewart Clarke / Variety:
NBC News acquires 25% stake in France-based Euronews for $30M, deal will create EuronewsNBC brand

Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Oculus adds Chromecast support to the Samsung Gear VR headset, letting users stream their VR experiences to TVs, ahead of Daydream support for Chromecast

Rani Molla / Recode:
Mary Meeker's 2017 internet trends report: smartphone sales and internet growth are slowing, Google and Facebook own 85% share of growth in online ads, more
Dell Cameron / Gizmodo:
Researcher finds 60K+ files from government consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton on public Amazon server, including US government passwords, security credentials
