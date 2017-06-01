Open Links In New Tab
June 1, 2017, 5:20 PM
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Microsoft redesigns Skype, adding Stories-like feature called Highlights and expanded set of bot and chat add-ins, available on Android today, iOS in a month  —  Microsoft today is launching a completely revamped version of its Skype application, with a new set of features that draw obvious inspiration …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Elon Musk is leaving Trump advisory councils following Paris agreement withdrawal, says “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”  —  Elon Musk is making good on his promise to leave President Trump's White House advisory councils, he said today on Twitter.
Jennifer A. Dlouhy / Bloomberg:
Source: Tim Cook called Trump to express support for Paris accord as Musk tweets he'll drop advisory role if US leaves; Intel, Microsoft sign ad supporting deal
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple says it has paid developers over $70B since the App Store launched in 2008, and that downloads are up 70% YoY  —  Ahead of its developer conference next week, Apple has announced that all-time earnings from App Store developers have topped $70 billion.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Plex launches Live TV and DVR for all Plex Pass subscribers, supports all free-to-air broadcast channels  —  Plex is doubling down on its support for capturing over-the-air signals from digital antennas this morning, with the announcement that it will now not only let users record TV programs, it will also allow them to watch live TV.
Brett Williams / Mashable:
Amazon Alexa adds support for reminders and named timers, rolling out in the US today, UK and Germany in the next few weeks  —  Alexa is getting some new skills that will finally help you keep track of all of your responsibilities during the day.  —  Amazon just announced its AI assistant Alexa …
Andrew Higgins / New York Times:
In a departure from previous denials, Putin says “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers could have been involved in US election cyberattacks  —  MOSCOW — Shifting from his previous blanket denials, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia said on Thursday that …
Pinboard:
Pinboard has acquired bookmarking service Delicious, will put the service into read-only mode June 15  —  Pinboard has acquired Delicious.  Here's what you need to know: If you're a Pinboard user, nothing will change.  Sad!  If you're a Delicious user, you will have to find another place to save your bookmarks.

Josh Gerstein / Politico:
Trump ethics waiver allows Steve Bannon to interact with Breitbart despite prior ties to the news outlet

George Slefo / Ad Age:
Google says it will preinstall an ad filter in Chrome starting early 2018 aimed at ads deemed “annoying” by the Coalition for Better Ads

Michael Barthel / Pew Research Center:
Despite some subscriber surges, a Pew analysis shows that total weekday circulation for US daily papers fell 8% in 2016, the 28th consecutive year of declines

Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Motorola unveils midrange $499 Z2 Play with 5.5" 1080p display, Snapdragon 626, 3-4GB RAM, 12MP camera, 3,000mAh battery, and new Moto Mods including GamePad
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Apple updates Swift Playgrounds education programming app with support for robots and drones, partnering with Lego, Sphero, Parrot, rolling out June 5

Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Uber says Q1 revenue was $3.4B, up 18% from last quarter, loss was $708M, down from $991M; head of finance Gautam Gupta to leave July
Colin Lecher / The Verge:
Hillary Clinton urges social media platforms to do more curating and editorial decision-making “instead of being overwhelmed by the challenge”
