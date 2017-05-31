Open Links In New Tab
May 31, 2017, 11:05 AM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Uber fires VP Anthony Levandowski for refusing to cooperate in the Uber vs Waymo case, according to an internal email  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber has fired Anthony Levandowski, a vice president of technology and the star engineer leading the company's self-driving automobile efforts …
Peter Han / Windows Blog:
Microsoft says “Always Connected” Windows 10 ARM PCs are coming from Asus, HP, and Lenovo, and shows Asus and Dell Windows Mixed Reality headsets  —  This year I had the pleasure of taking the keynote stage with Nick Parker, CVP, consumer and device sales and Matt Barlow, CVP …
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Nest unveils Cam IQ, a smart home camera with a 4K video sensor that uses Google's AI for facial recognition; preorders open now for $299, ships end of June  —  The Cam IQ presents an intriguing mix of high-fidelity video and smart motion detection and alerts
Meghann Farnsworth / Recode:
Andy Rubin talks about the Essential PH-1 smartphone and Home at Code Conference  —  Rubin was interviewed live at Code Conference by Walt Mossberg.  —  Andy Rubin is the creator of Android and built the Danger Hiptop, one of the first devices to merge threaded messaging, email and the full web into a phone.
Thomas Ricker / The Verge:
Essential Home announced as a privacy-focused Amazon Echo competitor, to have a round “auto-display” and be less cloud dependent, reportedly coming late summer
Andrew Dalton / Engadget:
Twitter creates Requests inbox that filters DMs from people you don't follow, rollout for iOS and Android apps today, coming to web within months  —  Twitter may never stop tweaking it's direct messaging function.  Last summer, the social network added so many features to the DM tab …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Reddit now lets users tag their posts with location, powered by Foursquare data, coming first to mobile  —  Reddit has been quietly transforming into a more mature social network, and today it's adding another small but critical piece: the ability to add location tags to posts.
Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:
Digital drug marketing firm Outcome Health raises nearly $600M from Goldman Sachs, Capital G, and others  —  Outcome Health says it has nearly closed a $600 million funding round at a multibillion-dollar valuation.  The 11-year-old privately held company puts flat screens and tablets …
Kimberly Kindy / Washington Post:
Tech and advertiser trade groups helped Congress dismantle Obama-era internet privacy rules  —  Congressional Republicans knew their plan was potentially explosive.  They wanted to kill landmark privacy regulations that would soon ban Internet providers, such as Comcast and AT&T …
Matthew Miller / ZDNet:
BlackBerry KEYone will be available in the US May 31 at select Best Buy stores and online from $549.99  —  The highly anticipated launch of the BlackBerry KEYone will take place in the US tomorrow.  Customers can enter select Best Buy stores to see the device before buying or pick one up online.

