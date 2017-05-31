Open Links In New Tab
May 31, 2017, 5:25 PM
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple's Siri-controlled speaker enters production, will feature virtual surround sound and have no screen, could debut at WWDC and ship later this year  —  Device enters overseas production ahead of annual conference  —  Company seeks differentiation with surround sound, Apple Music
Rani Molla / Recode:
Mary Meeker's 2017 internet trends report: smartphone sales and internet growth are slowing, Google and Facebook own 85% share of growth in online ads, more  —  The most anticipated slide deck of the year is here.  —  Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner Mary Meeker is delivering …
Jennifer A. Dlouhy / Bloomberg:
Source: Tim Cook called Trump to express support for Paris accord as Musk tweets he'll drop advisory role if US leaves; Intel, Microsoft sign ad supporting deal  —  Withdrawal risks backlash against U.S. businesses, they warn  —  Apple's Cook also pressing for U.S. to remain in climate pact
Peter Han / Windows Blog:
Microsoft says Asus, HP, and Lenovo will ship “Always Connected” Windows 10 ARM PCs with Snapdragon 835 and unveils Asus and Dell Windows Mixed Reality headsets  —  This year I had the pleasure of taking the keynote stage with Nick Parker, CVP, consumer and device sales and Matt Barlow …
Timothy W. Martin / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant won't debut in the US at least until late June, as it is struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar  —  The English-language version of Samsung's new voice-activated virtual assistant won't likely debut in the U.S. until at least late June …
Dell Cameron / Gizmodo:
Researcher finds 60K+ files from government consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton on public Amazon server, including US government passwords, security credentials  —  Sensitive files tied to a US military project were leaked by a multi-billion dollar firm once described as the world's most profitable spy operation, Gizmodo has confirmed.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Oculus adds Chromecast support to the Samsung Gear VR headset, letting users stream their VR experiences to TVs, ahead of Daydream support for Chromecast  —  Oculus has added Google Chromecast support to the Samsung Gear VR headset, so users can stream virtual reality experiences to their TV using …
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Nest unveils Cam IQ, a smart home camera with a 4K video sensor that uses Google's AI for facial recognition; preorder now for $299, ships end of June  —  The Cam IQ presents an intriguing mix of high-fidelity video and smart motion detection and alerts  —  You'd be forgiven for thinking that Nest …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Waze says it's expanding its carpooling service to all of California beginning June 6 after successful tests in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Monterey  —  Google's Waze is growing its Carpool offering, expanding the ride-sharing service to all of California after successful trials in San Francisco, Sacramento and Monterey.
Priya Anand / BuzzFeed:
Leaked documents show Uber burned $1M+ during some weeks in San Francisco in 2015 to subsidize UberPool as it battled Lyft  —  In late 2015, UberPool was losing its home market of San Francisco to Lyft Line.  Here's what Uber did to win it back, according to internal company documents.
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Gmail adds new security features for businesses, including malicious link and phishing detection, using machine learning techniques claimed to be 99.9% accurate  —  Google today announced an update to Gmail aimed at businesses.  Three security features are rolling out to the email service …
Meghann Farnsworth / Recode:
Andy Rubin talks about the Essential PH-1 smartphone and Home at Code Conference  —  Rubin was interviewed live at Code Conference by Walt Mossberg.  —  Andy Rubin is the creator of Android and built the Danger Hiptop, one of the first devices to merge threaded messaging, email and the full web into a phone.
Thomas Ricker / The Verge:
Essential Home announced as a privacy-focused Amazon Echo competitor, to have a round “auto-display” and be less cloud dependent, reportedly coming late summer
Jonathan Keane / CoinDesk:
Brendan Eich's browser startup, Brave, raises $35M via its initial coin offering, selling out in under 30 seconds  —  Brave, the upstart web browser founded by Mozilla co-founder Brendan Eich, completed an initial coin offering (ICO) today that is likely to be distinguished for its speed and earnings.
More: MotherboardTweets: @vinnylingham and @percival

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:25 PM ET, May 31, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Memo: The New York Times confirms it's eliminating its public editor position, held by Elizabeth Spayd

A.C. Thompson / ProPublica:
The Daily Caller cuts ties with freelancer and activist Jason Kessler, who covered rally supporting Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, VA

Chris Ariens / Adweek:
CNN terminates agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on New Year's Eve programming

Earlier Picks

Kimberly Kindy / Washington Post:
Tech and advertiser trade groups helped Congress dismantle Obama-era internet privacy rules
Andrew Dalton / Engadget:
Twitter creates Requests inbox that filters DMs from people you don't follow, rollout for iOS and Android apps today, coming to web within months
Bloomberg:
US Supreme Court rules against Lexmark, finding ink cartridges in printers can be resold despite patent holder restrictions
