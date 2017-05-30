Open Links In New Tab
May 30, 2017, 9:45 PM
Mike Isaac / New York Times:
Uber fires VP Anthony Levandowski for refusing to cooperate in the Uber vs Waymo case, according to an internal email  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber has fired Anthony Levandowski, a vice president of technology and the star engineer leading the company's self-driving automobile efforts …
Kbeneven / Check Point Blog:
Researchers find 41 Android apps from a single developer with several million downloads that fraudulently click on ads, now removed from Play Store  —  Check Point researchers discovered another widespread malware campaign on Google Play, Google's official app store.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils Core X-series of high-end processors, with up to 18 cores and 36 threads, available “in the coming weeks” for $242 to $2,000  —  The new X299 platform replaces X99, and scales both lower and higher.  —  AMD announced its new high-end desktop (HEDT) platform …
Thomas Ricker / The Verge:
Essential Home announced as a privacy-focused Amazon Echo competitor, to have a round “auto-display” and be less cloud dependent, reportedly coming late summer  —  ‘An entirely new type of product’  —  Essential Home is the new intelligent assistant with round “auto-display” just announced by Andy Rubin's new venture.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Andy Rubin's Essential debuts phone with 5.71" edge-to-edge display, Snapdragon 835, dual camera, 3,040mAh battery, no 3.5mm jack; preorders open today for $699  —  Another stab at making phones modular  —  The Essential Phone, brought to us by the person who created Android, is finally ready for the spotlight.
Andrew Dalton / Engadget:
Twitter creates Requests inbox that filters DMs from people you don't follow, rollout for iOS and Android apps today, coming to web within months  —  Twitter may never stop tweaking it's direct messaging function.  Last summer, the social network added so many features to the DM tab …
Bloomberg:
US Supreme Court rules against Lexmark, finding ink cartridges in printers can be resold despite patent holder restrictions  —  Ruling is blow to printer companies, pharmaceutical industry  —  Patent rights end once company sells product, Roberts says  —  The U.S. Supreme Court …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Samsung debuts the Notebook 9 Pro with 360-degree hinge, 13.3" and 15" versions, embedded S-Pen, USB-C, more; pricing and release date TBD  —  Samsung is bringing its S Pen technology to the company's notebook line today.  At Computex, Samsung is launching its new Notebook 9 Pro.

