May 30, 2017, 1:05 AM
Sam Byford / The Verge:
ASUS launches 13.3-inch Zenbook Flip S convertible with 4K display and 11.5 hours of battery life starting at $1,099, and Zenbook Pro, Zenbook 3 Deluxe laptops  —  Asus just finished its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference, and in a surprising departure for the Taiwanese company, it was totally straightforward.
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
ARM announces next-generation CPUs and GPUs focused on efficient machine learning; ARM Cortex-A75 is new flagship mobile chip, now with 22% better performance  —  ML plus AI, AR, and VR — ARM is taking on the full set of trendy initialisms  —  On the eve of Computex …
Daniel Oberhaus / Motherboard:
Study: after switching exclusively to HTTPS, Wikipedia saw fewer instances of government censorship  —  Harvard researchers found fewer instances of Wikipedia censorship after the site started encrypting all of its traffic.  —  “Knowledge is power,” as the old saying goes …
Balaji S. Srinivasan:
How blockchain-based tokens will transform the financing of technology  —  Tokens are early today, but will transform technology tomorrow.  —  In 2014, we wrote that “Bitcoin is more than money, and more than a protocol.  It's a model and platform for true crowdfunding—open, distributed, and liquid all the way.”
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Sony announces its 13.3" E Ink tablet, with 1,650 x 2,200 resolution and NFC unlocking, will be available in the US in June for $700  —  Did you see Sony's second-generation Digital Paper and realize you found your dream e-reader?  If so, you'll get to do something about it very soon.
Chris Kirkham / Wall Street Journal:
Major hotel chains launch marketing campaigns to woo customers away from travel-booking sites, which take commissions of up to 30% for each reservation  —  Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels are using extensive marketing campaigns to claw back business from Expedia and Priceline …
Wall Street Journal:
NYSE seeks SEC approval to change rules regarding direct listings that will allow unicorns like Spotify to go public without raising money  —  The New York Stock Exchange is seeking to change its listing standards as it vies for Spotify AB and other hot startups that are considering an unusual tactic called a direct listing.
Allison Schiff / AdExchanger:
Demandbase raises $65M Series H to boost AI capabilities of its targeted B2B marketing cloud service  —  Businesses spend around $40 billion a year on digital content marketing, and Demandbase, which announced a $65 million financing round on Thursday, is looking to cut itself a slice of the pie.

