May 29, 2017, 8:45 AM
Balaji S. Srinivasan:
How blockchain-based tokens will transform the financing of technology  —  Tokens are early today, but will transform technology tomorrow.  —  In 2014, we wrote that “Bitcoin is more than money, and more than a protocol.  It's a model and platform for true crowdfunding—open, distributed, and liquid all the way.”
Sam Byford / The Verge:
AlphaGo retires from competitive Go after defeating world number one 3-0  —  AlphaGo is going out on top.  After beating Ke Jie, the world's best player of the ancient Chinese board game Go, for the third time today at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Google's DeepMind unit announced …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Asus launches 13.3-inch Zenbook Flip S convertible with 4K display and 11.5 hours of battery life starting at $1,099, and Zenbook Pro, Zenbook 3 Deluxe laptops  —  Asus just finished its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference, and in a surprising departure for the Taiwanese company, it was totally straightforward.
Bloomberg:
Sources: DirecTV Now lost 3K customers in February while growth in March was roughly flat  —  New subscribers to web-TV service have slowed in early 2017  —  AT&T CEO: We've ‘pulled back’ on marketing after fast start  —  AT&T Inc.'s live online video service, DirecTV Now …
Mike Butcher / TechCrunch:
Berlin-based Frontier Car Group, which builds and runs marketplaces for used cars in emerging markets, raises $22M  —  European founders, adept at launching startups which cross many international borders are fast ganging a reputation for launching in emerging markets.
TechCrunch:
VCs invested over $300M last year in startups building apps, monitoring devices, and services to improve sleep  —  A lot of startups are pitching ways to put us to sleep lately.  In response, investors are perking up and writing big checks.  —  Call it Big Sleep.
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:45 AM ET, May 29, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Peter Maass / The Intercept:
Government employees who share embarrassing information, not journalists, are the real target of President Trump's campaign against leaks

Emily Bell / The Guardian:
The New York Times' coverage of the Manchester bombing illustrates the differences between US and UK reporting cultures

Paul Hutcheon / Herald Scotland:
At least 5 Scottish police officers face misconduct investigation after probe into misuse of Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act to find journalists' sources

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber says that Travis Kalanick's mother has died in a boating accident; his father is in serious condition
