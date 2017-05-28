Open Links In New Tab
May 28, 2017, 11:30 PM
Balaji S. Srinivasan:
How blockchain-based tokens will transform the financing of technology  —  Tokens are early today, but will transform technology tomorrow.  —  In 2014, we wrote that “Bitcoin is more than money, and more than a protocol.  It's a model and platform for true crowdfunding—open, distributed, and liquid all the way.”
Sam Byford / The Verge:
AlphaGo retires from competitive Go after defeating world number one 3-0  —  AlphaGo is going out on top.  After beating Ke Jie, the world's best player of the ancient Chinese board game Go, for the third time today at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Google's DeepMind unit announced …
Bloomberg:
Sources: DirecTV Now lost 3K customers in February while growth in March was roughly flat  —  New subscribers to web-TV service have slowed in early 2017  —  AT&T CEO: We've ‘pulled back’ on marketing after fast start  —  AT&T Inc.'s live online video service, DirecTV Now …
TechCrunch:
VCs invested over $300M last year in startups building apps, monitoring devices, and services to improve sleep  —  A lot of startups are pitching ways to put us to sleep lately.  In response, investors are perking up and writing big checks.  —  Call it Big Sleep.
Tweets: @raju, @alex, and @louisgray
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber says that Travis Kalanick's mother has died in a boating accident; his father is in serious condition  —  Travis Kalanick's father Donald was seriously injured.  —  Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident, a company spokesperson said.
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Prumentum Group wants to combine robo-advisor tech with human advice for wealth management, raises $25M Series A, reveals stake in finance advice firm Plancorp  —  A new wealth management startup called Prumentum Group is coming to market with a unique value proposition …
Karl Bode / Techdirt:
Chetan Sharma: after 17 straight years of QoQ growth, cellular data revenues dropped in Q1 2017  —  We've noted for some time how T-Mobile's crazy idea to be nice to consumers (well, if you exclude their attacks on the EFF and net neutrality) has been a great thing for American consumers.
Tweets: @whatthebit
Reuters:
Sources: Delivery Hero plans to announce by mid-June a Frankfurt IPO at a valuation of about $4.5B  —  Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero is set to float before the summer break in a deal valuing one of Europe's biggest start-ups at up to 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion), people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

From Mediagazer

Emily Bell / The Guardian:
The New York Times' coverage of the Manchester bombing illustrates the differences between US and UK reporting cultures

Paul Hutcheon / Herald Scotland:
At least 5 Scottish police officers face misconduct investigation after probe into misuse of Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act to find journalists' sources

Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke / WWD:
Traffic to women's magazines over past year as they go digital: Vogue up 25.6%, Teen Vogue up 176%, W nearly doubled, Glamour down 1.6%, Allure up 53%

Chris Johnston / The Guardian:
British Airways cancelled all flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday due to a major IT failure
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Google says it is too expensive and time-consuming to compile and hand over salary records to the US government in the gender pay case
