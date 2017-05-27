Open Links In New Tab
May 27, 2017, 9:25 PM
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Source: Apple is working on Apple Neural Engine, a dedicated chip to power AI on devices  —  Move would follow similar announcements from Qualcomm, Google  —  Offloading tasks to dedicated chip may improve iPhone battery  —  Apple Inc. got an early start in artificial intelligence software …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber says that Travis Kalanick's mother has died in a boating accident; his father is in serious condition  —  Travis Kalanick's father Donald was seriously injured.  —  Bonnie Kalanick, the mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, has died in a boating accident, a company spokesperson said.
Chris Johnston / The Guardian:
British Airways has cancelled all flights from London Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday due to a major IT failure  —  IT outage leaves travellers unable to check in online, with some passengers stranded on a plane on the tarmac at Heathrow  —  British Airways has cancelled all flights …
Sam Levin / The Guardian:
Google says it is too expensive and time-consuming to compile and hand over salary records to the US government in the gender pay case  —  Officials said it was too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to hand over salary records that the government requested in discrimination case
Sam Byford / The Verge:
AlphaGo retires from competitive Go after defeating world number one 3-0  —  AlphaGo is going out on top.  After beating Ke Jie, the world's best player of the ancient Chinese board game Go, for the third time today at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Google's DeepMind unit announced …
New York Times:
China is investing heavily in AI and is preparing for a concerted nationwide push, while Trump proposes budget cuts that would impact AI research  —  HONG KONG — Sören Schwertfeger finished his postdoctorate research on autonomous robots in Germany, and seemed set to go to Europe or the United States …
Biz Carson / Business Insider:
San Francisco-based food delivery startup Sprig, which raised over $56M, says it is shutting down  —  The San Francisco food-delivery startup Sprig will be shutting down Friday, Business Insider has learned.  —  The company had raised over $56 million from Silicon Valley's top investors for its new spin on food delivery.
John Leyden / The Register:
Trend Micro: ransomware grew 752% in 2016 and generated $1B in revenue  —  Days of future past  —  Ransomware saw a more than eight-fold (752 per cent) increase as a mode of attack in 2016, according to Trend Micro.  —  The infosec firm estimates file-scrambling malware families such as Locky …
