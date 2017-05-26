Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
May 26, 2017, 1:10 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Biz Carson / Business Insider:
San Francisco-based food delivery startup Sprig, which raised over $56M, says it is shutting down today  —  San Francisco food delivery startup, Sprig, will be shutting down on Friday, Business Insider has learned.  —  The company had raised over $56 million from Silicon Valley's top investors for its new spin on food delivery.
More: The Information and TechCrunchThanks:@lexnfx
Leena Rao / Fortune:
Change.org raises $30M led by LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman; Sam Altman and Bill Gates invest too  —  In 2006, newly minted Stanford grad Ben Rattray sat at a Starbucks in Silicon Valley, pitching LinkedIn founder and early Facebook investor Reid Hoffman to fund his idea for a political website.
Biz Carson / Business Insider:
Lyft officially launches a dedicated app for its drivers, allows drivers to schedule pickups in advance, offers extra bonuses for pickups in high-demand areas  —  Uber and Lyft drivers are often at the whims of the app that dictates what rides are coming in.
More: Lyft BlogThanks:@stevetweedie
Matt Brian / Engadget:
Raspberry Pi Foundation merges with Dublin-based CoderDojo Foundation, which has over 1,250 coding clubs in 69 countries  —  Raspberry Pi's credit card-sized computers have helped kickstart a coding revolution.  Thanks to their low cost, major companies like Google and VMWare …
The Local:
A court in Rome lifts a ban issued in April that blocked the Uber Black service across Italy  —  The Local  —  A court in Rome has lifted a ban blocking the Uber Black service across Italy, which had been in place since April 7th.  —  The initial ban upheld a complaint filed by taxi unions …
More: Reuters
Ryan Lawler / TechCrunch:
Dan Macklin, co-founder of SoFi, to step down June 6, leaving Mike Cagney as the only remaining co-founder at the company  —  Another one of the co-founders of online lending startup SoFi is leaving the company, the company has confirmed to TechCrunch.  Dan Macklin, who served as VP …
Kristen Mosbrucker / San Antonio Business Journal:
Rackspace to acquire enterprise resource management firm TriCore; TriCore CEO Mark Clayman to join Rackspace as part of the deal  —  Local cloud hosting provider Rackspace Hosting Inc. is under contract to acquire TriCore Solutions, an East Coast information technology services company, in June, the acquiring company confirmed.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Meet the new Surface Pro  —  Delivers the most performance and battery life (up to 13.5 hours) in a laptop this thin and light.
VMware:
Securing the Digital Workspace: A New Perspective  —  As the digital workspace becomes more mainstream, the traditional model of IT security no longer serves businesses well.  Today's IT reality …
Zoho:
15 Untapped sources to drive quality traffic to your website  —  Most marketers have two goals in common: to attract more traffic and convert more leads.  More traffic translates to more visibility and profitability.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:10 PM ET, May 26, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Shelley Hepworth / Columbia Journalism Review:
CJR begins publicly logging incidents when norms that protect press freedom in the US have been pushed

AJ Vicens / Mother Jones:
Citizen Lab report details how emails phished from journalist critical of Russia were falsified, then leaked for disinformation campaign; 200+ others targeted

Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
14 people who say their names were used as part of 450K anti-net neutrality comments without permission ask FCC for public disclosure, removal of fake comments

Earlier Picks

Chris Davies / SlashGear:
T-Mobile's Digits, which lets users make/take calls with same phone number on all their devices, launches on May 31 for free, with a second line costing $10/mo.
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor