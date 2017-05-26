Open Links In New Tab
May 26, 2017, 4:07 PM
Biz Carson / Business Insider:
San Francisco-based food delivery startup Sprig, which raised over $56M, says it is shutting down today  —  The San Francisco food-delivery startup Sprig will be shutting down Friday, Business Insider has learned.  —  The company had raised over $56 million from Silicon Valley's top investors for its new spin on food delivery.
Leena Rao / Fortune:
Change.org raises $30M led by LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman; Sam Altman and Bill Gates invest too  —  In 2006, newly minted Stanford grad Ben Rattray sat at a Starbucks in Silicon Valley, pitching LinkedIn founder and early Facebook investor Reid Hoffman to fund his idea for a political website.
Matt Brian / Engadget:
Raspberry Pi Foundation merges with Dublin-based CoderDojo Foundation, which has over 1,250 coding clubs in 69 countries  —  Raspberry Pi's credit card-sized computers have helped kickstart a coding revolution.  Thanks to their low cost, major companies like Google and VMWare …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Apple is working on Apple Neural Engine, a dedicated chip to power AI on devices  —  Move would follow similar announcements from Qualcomm, Google  —  Offloading tasks to dedicated chip may improve iPhone battery  —  Apple Inc. got an early start in artificial intelligence software …
The Local:
A court in Rome lifts a ban issued in April that blocked the Uber Black service across Italy  —  The Local  —  A court in Rome has lifted a ban blocking the Uber Black service across Italy, which had been in place since April 7th.  —  The initial ban upheld a complaint filed by taxi unions …
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:07 PM ET, May 26, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Shelley Hepworth / Columbia Journalism Review:
CJR begins publicly logging incidents when norms that protect press freedom in the US have been pushed

AJ Vicens / Mother Jones:
Citizen Lab report details how emails phished from journalist critical of Russia were falsified, then leaked for disinformation campaign; 200+ others targeted

Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
14 people who say their names were used as part of 450K anti-net neutrality comments without permission ask FCC for public disclosure, removal of fake comments

