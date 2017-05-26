Open Links In New Tab
May 26, 2017, 9:25 AM
Chris Davies / SlashGear:
T-Mobile's Digits, which lets users make/take calls with same phone number on all their devices, launches on May 31 for free, with a second line costing $10/mo.  —  T-Mobile's DIGITS, which allows subscribers to mix & match with multiple numbers across multiple devices, is rolling it to all its customers from May 31.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Lyft begins offering luxury cars, labelled Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV, in Chicago, LA, NYC, SF, and San Jose with plans to add 15+ more  —  Lyft is getting into the higher-end ride hailing game with Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV.  These are black car offerings similar to the service …
Matt Brian / Engadget:
Raspberry Pi Foundation merges with Dublin-based CoderDojo Foundation, which has over 1,250 coding clubs in 69 countries  —  Raspberry Pi's credit card-sized computers have helped kickstart a coding revolution.  Thanks to their low cost, major companies like Google and VMWare …
Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Lauren Kern, executive editor at New York magazine, is leaving to become first-ever editor in chief of Apple News  —  Apple News is getting its first ever editor in chief.  —  Lauren Kern will leave her role as executive editor of New York Magazine on June 2nd for the Cupertino-based company …
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon expands its AmazonFresh Pickup service to all Prime customers in Seattle area  —  Amazon is expanding its latest brick-and-mortar retail experiment beyond an internal employee beta today, letting Amazon Prime members order groceries online for pickup during designated windows at two locations in the company's hometown.
Walt Mossberg / Recode:
Mossberg's final column: AI, AR/VR, smart homes, wearables, robotics, drones, and self-driving cars will lead to the computer inside fading into the background  —  Tech was once always in your way.  Soon, it will be almost invisible.  —  Welcome to Mossberg, a weekly commentary …
Federico Viticci / MacStories:
Readdle brings cross-app drag and drop to Spark, Documents, PDF Reader/Expert, and Scanner Pro for iPads supporting Split View  —  In my iOS 11 wish list for iPad and concept video, I focused on system-wide drag & drop - a feature that could reshape how iPad users move documents and data between apps.
Kristen Mosbrucker / San Antonio Business Journal:
Rackspace to acquire enterprise resource management firm TriCore; TriCore CEO Mark Clayman to join Rackspace as part of the deal  —  Local cloud hosting provider Rackspace Hosting Inc. is under contract to acquire TriCore Solutions, an East Coast information technology services company, in June, the acquiring company confirmed.
Marty Swant / Adweek:
Kik announces Kin, its own cryptocurrency built on top of the Ethereum network, which will be used as the app's primary transaction currency  —  It gives marketers an alternative to Google and Facebook  —  With hopes of boosting user and brand engagement while also decentralizing …

Dave Lawler / Axios:
Greg Gianforte wins Montana House seat in special election after being charged with assault, apologizes to Ben Jacobs in victory speech

AJ Vicens / Mother Jones:
Citizen Lab report details how emails phished from journalist critical of Russia were falsified, then leaked for disinformation campaign; 200+ others targeted

James Ball / BuzzFeed:
President Trump has ordered the DOJ to launch an inquiry into leaks about the Manchester attack investigation, saying the culprit should be prosecuted

Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Microsoft rebrands Beam as Mixer, adds mobile live streaming, and “co-streaming” to enable four gamers to combine their live streams in a split-screen view
Xperia Blog:
Sony says it will discontinue its “premium standard” smartphones, which include Xperia X and Xperia X Compact, and focus on flagship and mid-range models
