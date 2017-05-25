Open Links In New Tab
May 25, 2017, 6:30 PM
Chris Davies / SlashGear:
T-Mobile's Digits, which lets users make/take calls with same phone number on all their devices, launches on May 31 for free, with a second line costing $10/mo.  —  T-Mobile's DIGITS, which allows subscribers to mix & match with multiple numbers across multiple devices, is rolling it to all its customers from May 31.
Federico Viticci / MacStories:
Readdle brings cross-app drag and drop to Spark, Documents, PDF Reader/Expert, and Scanner Pro for iPads supporting Split View  —  In my iOS 11 wish list for iPad and concept video, I focused on system-wide drag & drop - a feature that could reshape how iPad users move documents and data between apps.
Walt Mossberg / Recode:
Mossberg's final column: AI, AR/VR, smart homes, wearables, robotics, drones, and self-driving cars will lead to the computer inside fading into the background  —  Tech was once always in your way.  Soon, it will be almost invisible.  —  Welcome to Mossberg, a weekly commentary …
Marty Swant / Adweek:
Kik announces Kin, its own cryptocurrency built on top of the Ethereum network, which will be used as the app's primary transaction currency  —  It gives marketers an alternative to Google and Facebook  —  With hopes of boosting user and brand engagement while also decentralizing …
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Red Hat acquires Codenvy, which makes development tools to create containers and cloud-first applications  —  Red Hat acquires Codenvy, an existing partner that makes container and cloud dev tools.  —  Red Hat said it will acquire Codenvy, which makes development tools to create containers and cloud-first applications.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Lyft begins offering luxury cars, labelled Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV, in Chicago, LA, NYC, SF, and San Jose with plans to add 15+ more  —  Lyft is getting into the higher-end ride hailing game with Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV.  These are black car offerings similar to the service …
Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
Judge orders Uber to hand over to Waymo unredacted term sheet with Otto  —  Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley ordered Thursday that Uber needs to hand over to Waymo, by the end of the day, the full, unredacted term sheet between Uber and Otto.  Corley ultimately decided there was no basis …
From Mediagazer

Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian:
US House candidate Greg Gianforte “body-slams” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs in Montana, is charged with misdemeanor assault; audio captures altercation

James Ball / BuzzFeed:
President Trump has ordered the DOJ to launch an inquiry into leaks about the Manchester attack investigation, saying the culprit should be prosecuted

Matthew Garrahan / Financial Times:
Spotify adds four directors to its board, including former Disney COO Tom Staggs and YouTube's former head of product, Shishir Mehrotra

Joe Pompeo / Politico:
Lauren Kern, executive editor at New York magazine, is leaving to become first-ever editor in chief of Apple News
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook's Instant Articles to begin supporting Google AMP and Apple News format, after several publishers pulled out of the platform due to poor ad revenue
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Microsoft rebrands Beam as Mixer, adds mobile live streaming, and “co-streaming” to enable four gamers to combine their live streams in a split-screen view
Xperia Blog:
Sony says it will discontinue its “premium standard” smartphones, which include Xperia X and Xperia X Compact, and focus on flagship and mid-range models

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Twitter updates its Apple TV app to include support for Periscope's global map and the ability to watch live 360 degree video
