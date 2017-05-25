Open Links In New Tab
May 25, 2017, 1:30 PM
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook's Instant Articles to begin supporting Google AMP and Apple News format, after several publishers pulled out of the platform due to poor ad revenue  —  One of the problems publishers face today in making their content more readable on mobile devices is that there are multiple, competing formats available for this purpose.
Jordan Novet / CNBC:
Microsoft rebrands Beam as Mixer, adds mobile live streaming, and “co-streaming” to enable four gamers to combine their live streams in a split-screen view  —  - Google's YouTube Gaming app has had mobile game streaming since 2015, and now Microsoft's competing app is getting that feature.
Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
Red Hat acquires Codenvy, which makes development tools to create containers and cloud-first applications  —  Red Hat acquires Codenvy, an existing partner that makes container and cloud dev tools.  —  Red Hat said it will acquire Codenvy, which makes development tools to create containers and cloud-first applications.
Walt Mossberg / Recode:
Mossberg's final column: AI, AR/VR, smart homes, wearables, robotics, drones, and self-driving cars will lead to the computer inside fading into the background  —  Tech was once always in your way.  Soon, it will be almost invisible.  —  Welcome to Mossberg, a weekly commentary …
Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Sources: Facebook signs deals with Vox, BuzzFeed, others for video content, paying up to $250K/episode for longer shows it will own, $10-35K for shorter shows  —  Facebook Inc (FB.O) has signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN …

