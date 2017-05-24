Open Links In New Tab
May 24, 2017, 9:50 PM
Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Sources: Facebook signs deals with Vox, BuzzFeed, others for video content, paying up to $250K/episode for longer shows it will own, $10-35K for shorter shows  —  Facebook Inc (FB.O) has signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN …
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
DJI debuts Spark, a drone with a palm-sized body for taking pictures and video, controllable via smartphone; preorders open today, shipping next month for $499  —  The big news at DJI's “huge Seize the Moment” event in New York City is, as expected, pretty small.
Brian Barrett / Wired:
Intel to offer Thunderbolt 3 protocol specification to chipmakers royalty free next year and integrate Thunderbolt into its CPUs  —  Nearly two years ago, Intel gave a major boost to Thunderbolt, its zippy hardware interface, by embracing USB-C, the do-it-all port that will eventually eat the world.
Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
Google, IBM, and Lyft debut Istio, an open source tool for managing microservices from different vendors on cloud platforms  —  Istio gives developers a vendor-neutral way to connect, secure, manage, and monitor networks of different microservices on cloud platforms.
Facebook:
Facebook redesigns Trending Topics pages to make it easier for users to discover alternate news sources, rolling out first to iPhone users in US  —  Redesigned Trending Results Page  —  Starting today, we're introducing a redesigned Trending results page, which is the page you see when you click …
Connie Loizos / TechCrunch:
A Q&A on the process and legality of ICOs, and what they might mean for VCs  —  Over the last month, it's been hard to miss talk in the media and on social channels about initial coin offerings, or ICOs.  What are they?  Where did they suddenly come from?  Who's investing in them?
Ian King / Bloomberg:
Sources: SoftBank has taken a $4B stake in Nvidia, representing an equity holding of 4.9%, which is just under the amount requiring a regulatory disclosure  —  Stake represents 4.9 percent of total outstanding shares  —  Holding seen moving into SoftBank's $93 Billion Vision Fund
Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
Imzy, a “nicer Reddit” founded in 2016 by former Reddit employees, to shut down on June 23, having raised $11M  —  Imzy, a Utah-based startup that wanted to create a friendlier online community—a “nice Reddit”—said on Wednesday that it's shutting down just two years after its founding …
Charlie Savage / New York Times:
Draft legislation from the White House, which has circulated among several congressional committees, would allow US to track and destroy domestic drones  —  The Trump administration is asking Congress to give the federal government sweeping powers to track, hack and destroy any type of drone …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Apple launches free Swift app development curriculum on iBooks, which will be taught by six community colleges this fall as well as “select” high schools  —  Apple has today announced that is launching a new app development curriculum designed to teach students how to start using Swift …
Andrew Webster / The Verge:
Microsoft says its Xbox Game Pass streaming service will launch on June 1 for $9.99/month, offering 100+ Xbox One and Xbox 360 games  —  Today Microsoft revealed that its new Xbox One game subscription service will be available on June 1st.  Called Game Pass, the service was first announced …

From Mediagazer

Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian:
US House candidate Greg Gianforte “body-slams” Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs in Montana; audio captures altercation

Joseph Bernstein / BuzzFeed:
Ed Butowsky, Fox News pundit who facilitated a private investigation into the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, has links to Steve Bannon

Rachael Combe / ELLE:
Profile of Maggie Haberman of The New York Times: well-sourced, with a longtime relationship with Trump, dominating the White House beat from New York City

Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:
Unity has raised $400M at ~$2.6B valuation, led by Silver Lake; revenue expected to be up 40% YoY to $300M this year, with gross-profit margin of ~90%
Eduard Kovacs / SecurityWeek:
Chaos Computer Club hackers say they have defeated Samsung Galaxy S8's iris recognition system using a photo of victim's iris
