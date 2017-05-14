Open Links In New Tab
May 14, 2017
Troy Hunt:
Everything you need to know about the WannaCry / Wcry / WannaCrypt ransomware  —  I woke up to a flood of news about ransomware today.  By virtue of being down here in Australia, a lot happens in business hours around the world while we're sleeping but conversely, that's given …
The Guardian:
Cybersecurity researcher @MalwareTechBlog accidentally finds kill switch to stop spread of WannaCry malware by registering domain hardcoded into malware  —  Expert who stopped spread of attack by activating software's ‘kill switch’ says criminals will ‘change the code and start again’
New York Times:
Europol chief says 200K computers in 150 countries were affected by WannaCry ransomware, while experts warn that new wave of attacks next week is likely  —  LONDON — Security experts are warning that the global cyberattack that began on Friday is likely to be magnified in the new workweek …
Phillip Misner / MSRC:
In response to WannaCry attacks, Microsoft issues security update for older Windows versions, including Windows XP, Windows 8, and Windows Server 2003  —  Microsoft solution available to protect additional products Today many of our customers around the world and the critical systems they depend …
Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
Hackers are using EternalBlue vulnerability discovered by NSA and an exploit released by Shadow Brokers to infect unpatched Windows computers with WannaCry  —  A new strain of ransomware has spread quickly all over the world, causing crisis in National Health Service hospitals and facilities around England …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Source: Apple has acquired AI company Lattice Data, a specialist in unstructured “dark data”, for around $200M  —  As large tech companies gear up to make a stronger push into machine learning and artificial intelligence, Apple has acquired a company to fill out its own capabilities in the area.
Natasha Singer / New York Times:
How Google outmaneuvered Apple and Microsoft over five years to gain dominance in classrooms with Chromebooks and free apps like Classroom, Docs, and Gmail  —  The tech giant is transforming public education with low-cost laptops and free apps.  But schools may be giving Google more than they are getting.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Amazon doesn't let you block contact from specific people on Echo, says it “will be available in the coming weeks”  —  The new Alexa feature has some major privacy flaws  —  Amazon seems to have made a significant oversight in bringing voice calls and messaging to its Echo speakers …
Ian King / Bloomberg:
Samsung and Intel file amicus briefs against Qualcomm, supporting FTC's antitrust action  —  Samsung says Qualcomm stops it from selling modems to others  —  South Korean firm is one of biggest users of Qualcomm chips  —  Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp. weighed in with their own gripes …

Microsoft:
Prototype watch is changing the life of a designer with Parkinson's disease  —  How Microsoft researcher Haiyan Zhang built a device that allows Emma Lawton to write her own name again.
Worldpay:
Missed the VentureBeat subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com?  —  Join us on-demand to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Stripe:
Atlas - The best way to start an internet business  —  Starting a company can be complicated.  With Atlas, you can incorporate a company, open a bank account and get set up in days.  Use invite code: techmeme.
Zoho:
On A “Mission” to Empower Businesses—A Success Story  —  We all know the value of time and how using it efficiently helps you excel in life.  In business, the idea of saving time is critical.
This is a Techmeme archive page from May 14, 2017.

Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central:
Google's Project Treble in Android O tries to make vendor and carrier updates easier by separating vendor specific implementations from the higher levels of OS
