Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
April 23, 2017, 2:50 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Mike Isaac / New York Times:
A look at Travis Kalanick's risk taking, from his early startups to Uber, which once led Tim Cook to threaten Kalanick with app removal for breaking store rules  —  Travis Kalanick's drive to win in life has led to a pattern of risk-taking that has put his ride-hailing company on the brink of implosion.
Nicole Perlroth / New York Times:
Russian hacker Roman Seleznev sentenced to 27 years for theft, sale of 2M+ CC numbers resulting in $170M+ in losses, the longest hacking-related sentence in US  —  Federal prosecutors have yet to capture or convict the foreign computer criminals believed to be behind the hackings of big retailers like Target and Neiman Marcus.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Drive for a sustainable water supply fuels partnership with Ecolab  —  Developments in cloud computing and smart manufacturing to help industries around the world tackle water scarcity.
Worldpay:
Subscriptions webinar with Ancestry.com  —  Join us on April 20th to explore how leaders in subscription pricing marry strategy and tech seamlessly to make the global leap.
Zoho:
Response bias, and why it's your survey's biggest enemy  —  Response bias can adversely affect your survey outcome.  Here's what you can do to fight it.  —  What makes a survey a powerful tool is its ability …
Turner:
How Turner's indie film steaming service FilmStruck supports a wide array of devices using a single cross-platform codebase  —  Turner recently launched FilmStruck, its much-anticipated domestic subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:50 PM ET, April 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
CNN's Alisyn Camerota tells how she was sexually harassed and then bullied by Roger Ailes when she worked at Fox News; Ailes' attorney denies claim

Politico:
Inside the ritualized warfare between the White House and the press, as potential for real conflict with media lurks below the surface

Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:
Yahoo's fate is a sign of what's to come for businesses including news organizations that rely heavily on digital ad revenue

More News

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple hired two executives who worked on satellites at Google, held talks with Boeing about investment or partnership in Boeing's satellite venture
Jessica Davies / Digiday:
The Guardian confirms it has stopped publishing its articles to Apple News and Facebook Instant Articles
Daniel Rubino / Windows Central:
Leaked document shows recommended minimum specs for Windows 10 Cloud OS devices: quad-core Celeron or better CPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 40 WHr+ battery
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor