Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
January 21, 2017, 7:05 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Apple sues Qualcomm for ~$1B, says Qualcomm charged royalties for tech the chip giant didn't invent, retaliated for Apple's cooperation in Korean antitrust case  —  Apple is suing Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion, saying Qualcomm has been “charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with.”
Hudson Hongo / Gizmodo:
President Trump reportedly trades in his Android phone, believed to be his primary tweeting device, for a Secret Service-approved device  —  While rising to our nation's highest office is an unparalleled honor, becoming President also involves many personal sacrifices.
Politico:
Sources: President Trump will tap sitting GOP FCC commissioner Ajit Pai, a fierce critic of net neutrality, to lead the agency  —  President Donald Trump will tap Ajit Pai to lead the FCC in the new administration, elevating the sitting GOP commissioner to the top spot overseeing …
Kate Conger / TechCrunch:
Viral selfie app Meitu requests permissions like GPS, call, and carrier info that are unrelated to core use, raising questions from security and privacy experts  —  You've probably seen a Meitu selfie in your Instagram or Facebook feed in the past 24 hours.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Uber hires former Google search chief Amit Singhal as SVP of Engineering  —  Uber's latest hire has a storied and accomplished history in Silicon Valley - Amit Singhal, former Senior Vice President of Search and employee number 176 at Google, has joined the ride-hailing company as SVP of Engineering.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Some users claim Twitter autofollowed them to @POTUS after transition, even if they blocked/unfollowed/never followed the account before; Twitter investigates  —  A number of Twitter users tonight are claiming their accounts have somehow automatically followed the Twitter accounts, @POTUS …
Jason Del Rey / Recode:
Amazon just launched virtual ‘Dash’ buttons for one-click buying from the homepage  —  Just let me live in the warehouse already.  —  Another day, another attempt by Amazon to make buying something as easy as humanly possible.  —  The e-commerce leader just unveiled digital versions of its Dash buttons …

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
AI's transformative potential and what's next  —  How Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence across everything we make in an effort to democratize AI and help solve society's greatest challenges.
Worldpay:
Liked our 2017 U.S. eCommerce predictions?  —  See what else we're talking about by visiting the Worldpay Blog.
Zoho:
And the winners of the Sell Big contest are...  It was heartening to realize how many of you still believe in the magic of small businesses, as was evident from the thousands of registrations we received for the “Small Businesses Sell Big with Zoho” contest.
eero:
What is mesh WiFi, exactly?  —  Learn the benefits of a true mesh WiFi network at home - and how eero's TrueMesh is different than others.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:05 AM ET, January 21, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
White House press secretary Sean Spicer attacks media for accurately reporting inauguration crowds, warning “we're going to hold the press accountable”

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet rips “fairly ridiculous conclusion” in NYT public editor's column on the paper's coverage of Trump and Russia

Michael Calderone / The Huffington Post:
Public Broadcasting Funds In Jeopardy As Donald Trump Takes Office

More News

Earlier Picks

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Brian Krebs accuses founder of DDoS mitigation provider ProTraf Solutions as co-author of Mirai IoT worm; founder denies involvement
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft releases Windows 10 Creators Update test build with support for ebooks and more, delays “My People” quick-access links until later this year
Foo Yun Chee / Reuters:
EU says Amazon's Audible subsidiary and Apple will scrap all exclusivity obligations in supply and distribution of audiobooks
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor