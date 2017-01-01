|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Sam Thielman / The Guardian:
|David E. Sanger / New York Times:
|Andrew E. Kramer / New York Times:
|Anil Dash:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
|Agence France-Presse:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|ProPublica:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg Technology:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Kara Swisher / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:25 PM ET, January 1, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Cyrus Lee / ZDNet:
|Megan Rose Dickey / TechCrunch:
|Dan Rys / Billboard:
|Jordan Novet / VentureBeat:
|Ian King / Bloomberg:
|Michael J. de la Merced / New York Times:
|Eric Schlosser / New Yorker: