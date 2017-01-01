Open Links In New Tab
January 1, 2017
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
FBI-DHS report fails to make a hard case that Russia tampered with US elections, likely because the agencies want to protect methods for detecting hacks  —  US issued JAR billed itself as an indictment that would prove Russian involvement.  —  Talk about disappointments.
Sam Thielman / The Guardian:
FBI-DHS joint report links two Russian intelligence hacking groups to hacks of Democratic Party organizations; experts say report is too little too late  —  Experts say report is too little too late and comes after several others from private sector detailing alleged exploits of groups Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear
David E. Sanger / New York Times:
White House announces sanctions and ejection of Russian intelligence operatives in response to political hacking
Andrew E. Kramer / New York Times:
How Russia has bolstered its cyberwarfare capabilities in recent years by working with outside firms and recruiting convicted hackers, scientists, college grads
Anil Dash:
Ideas to fix Twitter: show you can ship new features, handle abuse transparently, revamp metrics, understand different user types, and embrace developers  —  Jack asked us for ideas on how to fix Twitter.  A coherent plan for fixing Twitter would make millions of people happier …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Jack Dorsey says Twitter is “thinking a lot” about an edit-tweet button, also considering bookmarks, better threading, and multiple interest-based timelines  —  He also wants to know what else you want him to build.  —  You've probably dreamed of directing Twitter's product strategy — well, here's your chance!
Agence France-Presse:
French law requiring companies to give workers a “right to disconnect” from work-related messages after work hours goes into effect on January 1  —  From 1 January, workers have ‘right to disconnect’ as France seeks to establish agreements that afford work flexibility but avoid burnout
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Volvo integrates Skype for Business in its 90 series vehicles  —  What do you do when your love of driving conflicts with your deep and abiding love of conference calls?  That's a question Volvo hopes it can finally answer, with the integration of Skype for Business directly into its 90 series cars …
ProPublica:
Facebook buys detailed information from commercial data brokers about users' offline lives but does not disclose it since it is widely available  —  The site shows users how Facebook categorizes them.  It doesn't reveal the data it is buying about their offline lives.
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg Technology:
A look at unnoticed tech trends in 2016: rising internet speed, growth of digital currencies, the success of tech M&A, more  —  I'm on a flight home to Macon, Georgia, reading Hillbilly Elegy like much of the rest of Silicon Valley.  I'm trying to figure out how I misread the American electorate so fundamentally.
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Twitter's managing director for Greater China, Kathy Chen, leaves after 8 months  —  Kathy Chen follows others out the door of the social communications company.  —  Twitter lost yet another top exec with the departure of Kathy Chen, its managing director in Greater China.

Glenn Greenwald / The Intercept:
WaPo's inaccurate story claiming Russian hackers penetrated US electric grid, weeks after debunked Russian propaganda post, echoes fearmongering before Iraq war

Kate Sheppard / The Huffington Post:
WSJ EIC Gerard Baker says his publication likely won't call a Trump falsehood a “lie” because the word implies intent to mislead, will let readers decide

James Risen / New York Times:
Obama's record of going after both journalists and sources has set a dangerous precedent that Trump can exploit

Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
After years of rejecting the “media company” label, Twitter is hiring Periscope editors, broadcasting news alerts, and airing premium live video

Eric Schlosser / New Yorker:
A look at the vulnerability of the nuclear command-and-control system, which is endangered by obsolete hardware and software
